Engineering Disclosure and Milab Deceptions - Nathan Ciszek Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/29/engineering-disclosure/





Milab and Alien Abductee Nathan Ciszek joins us at the Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss some of the pathologies currently afflicting the UFO Community and the so-called Disclosure Movement. Nathan has noted a tendency of certain social media influencers and podcasters in the UFO field who push the White Hats Narrative which recently has become part of the counter-narrative to the War in Iran.









In Part 2 Nathan Ciszek does a deep dive on the UFO Community and on the Secret Space Program and how these subjects are being presented to the public at large