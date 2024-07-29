WENDY FINE'S NEW MAN ♕ BIG BALLS BARRY [BECAUSE HER FAT FCUK HUSBAND IS TOO BUSY CHASING NOT-SEES]

Septell posted on COGNITIVE DISSONANCE ☭ HOT ASS TAKE #2





Canst.. stop posting negative s*** like this and get posting things that are positive to White people. Let's build our own system..





Huh...no one has EVER thought of that before, right?





STOP RUNNING AWAY FROM THE FIGHT 🫣 YOU MUST DEAL WITH THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY





There is the inherent danger of dwelling too much in darkness, so that's avoided by trolling on bitch ass faggits like Randy Fine - not doing so fine now, are ya, Round Boy?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzstdOhMcto





https://www.thedailybeast.com/florida-investigates-gop-lawmaker-randy-fine-for-breaking-cyberintimidation-law-he-helped-make





https://thespacecoastrocket.com/randy-fine-to-be-disqualified-from-the-ballot-over-invalid-qualification-paperwork/





https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/2023/04/26/ethics-commission-finds-probable-cause-against-randy-fine-in-west-melbourne-dispute-jennifer-jenkins/70155616007/





https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/politics/2023/05/08/why-florida-top-woke-warrior-randy-fine-got-angry-and-into-politics/70182704007/





VfB would be a hypocrite if he didn't include this cringe take by Wendy:





https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/wife-florida-drag-ban-sponsor-host-sultry-performance-benefit-kids-cha-rcna79524