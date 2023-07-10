Create New Account
Could a #Walkaway Return to Blue to Vote for RFK?? What Would it Take?
Recharge Freedom
Could a former Democrat, a #walkaway, return to the Democratic Party to vote for Robert Kennedy Junior should win the nomination? For me it's a question of his stance on bitcoin and liking him as a person, but it's an uphill battle for the authoritarian tendencies of the Democratic Party, the fact that they're anti-free-speech, and locked you into your house during Covid while mandating vaccines, or only part of what might impede me from doing so.


#rfkjr #woke #freespeech #uspolitics #democrats


