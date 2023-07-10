Could a #Walkaway Return to Blue to Vote for RFK?? What Would it Take?

Could a former Democrat, a #walkaway, return to the Democratic Party to vote for Robert Kennedy Junior should win the nomination? For me it's a question of his stance on bitcoin and liking him as a person, but it's an uphill battle for the authoritarian tendencies of the Democratic Party, the fact that they're anti-free-speech, and locked you into your house during Covid while mandating vaccines, or only part of what might impede me from doing so.





#rfkjr #woke #freespeech #uspolitics #democrats





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







