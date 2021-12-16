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Are the Covid Shots DAMAGING Your Immune System? How do they TEST you for a VARIANT?
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492 views • December 16, 2021
The Stew Peters Show - Ask Dr. Jane Ruby. How do they know you have a COVID variant? Aren't they doing away with the PCR test? Do Covid shots damage your immune system or do they make it stronger?
To find out how the PCR test is used to test for Omicron, watch https://www.brighteon.com/b48789ec-b8b4-4e0b-b5c8-31dd72f6a860
To find out how the PCR test is used to test for Omicron, watch https://www.brighteon.com/b48789ec-b8b4-4e0b-b5c8-31dd72f6a860
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