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Disconnected Dissidence and Political Entropy: Colin Liddell's Shortpod (61)
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10 views • March 04, 2021
Affirmative Right editor Colin Liddell comments on 2021 so far, and its mood of political and social entropy. Biden's and low-energy and surprisingly "conservative" Presidency, combined with the absurd Covid-19 lockdowns around the World, has created a feeling of decline and disconnectedness. The system's suppression of populist movements and alternative critiques has also had a deadening effect on dissident movements. But, with discontent increasingly unable to express itself both politically or on the internet, will it find a new way to break the surface of dull calm?
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