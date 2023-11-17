Owen Shroyer Update: No One Knows Where Owen Is, Journalist's Lawyer Warns

Norm Pattis of https://pattislawfirm.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to give the update that no one knows where Owen Shroyer is after disappearing into a federal corrections facility in Louisiana.
