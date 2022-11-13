Por cuál libro empiezo?

Génesis es el primer libro de la Biblia y Apocalipsis el último. Debo iniciar mi lectura de esta maravillosa guía desde el Antiguo o Nuevo Testamento (Pacto). En este video se muestra que uno de los 4 evangelios es el libro para comenzar.
