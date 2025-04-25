BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin–Witkoff Talks Conclude After 3 Hours of Constructive Dialogue
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 7 days ago

Putin–Witkoff Talks Conclude After 3 Hours of Constructive Dialogue.

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Witkoff held a three-hour meeting described as constructive by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The two sides reportedly discussed the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, the talks helped bring Russian and American positions closer—not only on Ukraine, but on a range of other international issues. 

The Kremlin also noted the symbolic timing of the meeting, which coincided with the anniversary of the historic U.S.-Soviet Elbe Day encounter during World War II.

Ushakov added that productive dialogue between Russia and the United States will continue at various levels moving forward.

Adding: 

What was the outcome of Putin-Witkoff talks in the Kremlin?

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov details the highlights:

🔴 The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted THREE HOURS and was constructive and useful.

🔴 Today's conversation helped BRING POSITIONS CLOSER, not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues

🔴 During the meeting, the possibility of resuming DIRECT negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was discussed

🔴 Productive dialogue between Russia and the US will continue in the MOST ACTIVE manner

Adding: 

Flight data: Looks like Witkoff already left Moscow

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
