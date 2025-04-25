Putin–Witkoff Talks Conclude After 3 Hours of Constructive Dialogue.

President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Witkoff held a three-hour meeting described as constructive by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The two sides reportedly discussed the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, the talks helped bring Russian and American positions closer—not only on Ukraine, but on a range of other international issues.

The Kremlin also noted the symbolic timing of the meeting, which coincided with the anniversary of the historic U.S.-Soviet Elbe Day encounter during World War II.

Ushakov added that productive dialogue between Russia and the United States will continue at various levels moving forward.

Flight data: Looks like Witkoff already left Moscow