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#271: Justin Trudeau’s Half Brother Speaks Out
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33 views • February 22, 2022
Kyle Kemper is an entrepreneur, husband, and father. His mother Margaret (whose former husband was Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau) is also Justin Trudeau’s mother by her second husband Fred Kemper. This family connection to Justin gives Kyle Kemper a unique personal perspective on the tyrannical way his half-brother is governing Canada with police state tactics.
The cryptocurrency guru (he founded and runs Swiss Key) has choice words for what has happened to his native land during the (planned, fake, oligarchic) Covid “crisis,” thanks in large part to Justin’s role as a sock puppet to powerful international interests.
In this episode, you will learn
👉When Kemper first had the green light/red pill experience regarding the Covid lie
👉How the media and law enforcement agencies collude with the Canadian government to persecute and deceive its own citizens
👉Why vax passports are about mining your data and invading your privacy more than “health”
👉Kemper’s reply to the rumor that Fidel Castro is Justin’s biological father
👉How the Canadian government is using the recent massive gun theft as a false flag to justify militarized action against the truckers in Ottawa and elsewhere
👉How Justin Trudeau is a compliant servant of the New World Order
👉The organizations at the “top:” WEF, WHO, the Bilderberg Group, Freemasonry, the Illuminati, Bohemian Grove, the Council on Foreign Relations, and yes, the Vatican
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉The Unified Wallet: Unlocking the Digital Golden Age by Kyle J. Kemper https://amzn.to/3uXpcNK
👉Swiss Key, the crypto wallet founded by Kemper https://swisskey.io/
👉Tragedy & Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley https://amzn.to/3uXpnIU
👉The Quigley Formula talk by G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynVqPnMQ2sI
The cryptocurrency guru (he founded and runs Swiss Key) has choice words for what has happened to his native land during the (planned, fake, oligarchic) Covid “crisis,” thanks in large part to Justin’s role as a sock puppet to powerful international interests.
In this episode, you will learn
👉When Kemper first had the green light/red pill experience regarding the Covid lie
👉How the media and law enforcement agencies collude with the Canadian government to persecute and deceive its own citizens
👉Why vax passports are about mining your data and invading your privacy more than “health”
👉Kemper’s reply to the rumor that Fidel Castro is Justin’s biological father
👉How the Canadian government is using the recent massive gun theft as a false flag to justify militarized action against the truckers in Ottawa and elsewhere
👉How Justin Trudeau is a compliant servant of the New World Order
👉The organizations at the “top:” WEF, WHO, the Bilderberg Group, Freemasonry, the Illuminati, Bohemian Grove, the Council on Foreign Relations, and yes, the Vatican
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉The Unified Wallet: Unlocking the Digital Golden Age by Kyle J. Kemper https://amzn.to/3uXpcNK
👉Swiss Key, the crypto wallet founded by Kemper https://swisskey.io/
👉Tragedy & Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley https://amzn.to/3uXpnIU
👉The Quigley Formula talk by G. Edward Griffin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynVqPnMQ2sI
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