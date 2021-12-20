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STEVE KIRSCH SENDS A VIDEO FROM TWITTER HEAVEN!
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269 views • December 20, 2021
Sub Steve's Rumble: https://rumble.com/vqqb06-alix-mayer-explains-why-the-drug-companies-are-targeting-kids.html
The vaccine makers have to walk a fine line around approved vs. EUA products. Ever wonder why you can't get COMIRNATY? You'll understand it all after watching this video. Or maybe not. Interviews the beautiful Alix Mayer President of Children's Health Defense - California Chapter.
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Twitter: aba_3000
The vaccine makers have to walk a fine line around approved vs. EUA products. Ever wonder why you can't get COMIRNATY? You'll understand it all after watching this video. Or maybe not. Interviews the beautiful Alix Mayer President of Children's Health Defense - California Chapter.
Support The eagle!
Twitter: aba_3000
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