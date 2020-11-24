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12) Health and EMF Power Density | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary
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30 views • November 24, 2020
Health and EMF Power Density | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 29/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcbjhKwyf7c
Take Back Your Power 2017: Smart Meter Documentary
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/watch-take-back-your-power-2017/
Microwave Power Density: Health effects vs. safety standarts (microwatt/cm2) translated to noise level measured on the instrument and it depends on the antenna factor of the specific antenna used. Even so approximated values:
-98 dBm = Cell phone working minimum;
-57 dBm = Premature aging of pine needles
-24 dBm = Children: headache, irritation, concentration dificulties, behavioral
-21 dBm = Baubiologie (Germany): extreme concern
-11 dBm = Laptop Wi-Fi: sperm DNA fragmentation & decrease in sperm viability (in vitro)
-11 dBm / 1902 mV /1 microW/cm2 = Headache, dizziness, irritability, fatigue, weakness, insomnia, chest pain, difficulty breathing, indigestion
-7 dBm = Altered calcium metabolism in heart muscle cells
-5 dBm = Changes in the hippocampus affecting memory and learning
-3dBm = DNA damage in cells
-2dBm = Single "smart" meter
-1dBm = Switzerland, Liechenstein, Luxemburg
-1dBm = China, Poland and Russia
-1dBm = Changes in behavior: avoidance (30 minutes exposure)
+2dBm = Apartment: twelve "smart" meters
+17 to 19 dBm = Canada, USA, Europe
Table of EMF conversion units: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Building Biology Guidelines: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
Take Back Your Power 2017: Smart Meter Documentary
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/watch-take-back-your-power-2017/
Microwave Power Density: Health effects vs. safety standarts (microwatt/cm2) translated to noise level measured on the instrument and it depends on the antenna factor of the specific antenna used. Even so approximated values:
-98 dBm = Cell phone working minimum;
-57 dBm = Premature aging of pine needles
-24 dBm = Children: headache, irritation, concentration dificulties, behavioral
-21 dBm = Baubiologie (Germany): extreme concern
-11 dBm = Laptop Wi-Fi: sperm DNA fragmentation & decrease in sperm viability (in vitro)
-11 dBm / 1902 mV /1 microW/cm2 = Headache, dizziness, irritability, fatigue, weakness, insomnia, chest pain, difficulty breathing, indigestion
-7 dBm = Altered calcium metabolism in heart muscle cells
-5 dBm = Changes in the hippocampus affecting memory and learning
-3dBm = DNA damage in cells
-2dBm = Single "smart" meter
-1dBm = Switzerland, Liechenstein, Luxemburg
-1dBm = China, Poland and Russia
-1dBm = Changes in behavior: avoidance (30 minutes exposure)
+2dBm = Apartment: twelve "smart" meters
+17 to 19 dBm = Canada, USA, Europe
Table of EMF conversion units: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Building Biology Guidelines: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
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