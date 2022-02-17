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Truckers Forever! by John Rappoport
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272 views • February 17, 2022
The Canadian convoy of many, many trucks, now in Ottawa, and the many, many people supporting it, can’t be written off as some strange breakout group.
This is a popular movement.
A wave.
A reader suggested it’s time for thousands of doctors and health workers, from all over the world, to step up to the plate and issue statements of strong support.
Absolutely.
BUILD the wave higher.
Source: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com
This is a popular movement.
A wave.
A reader suggested it’s time for thousands of doctors and health workers, from all over the world, to step up to the plate and issue statements of strong support.
Absolutely.
BUILD the wave higher.
Source: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com
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