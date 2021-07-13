Posobiec: The 1% Here Mirror the CCP Model and Probably Try To Perfect It

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War Room July 5: The 1%, or the elites in the West, now absolutely mirror and probably try to perfect the CCP model. Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec put up an op-ed lately analyzing the CCP model, and the years’ relationship between the CCP and the oligarchs and elites in the West.