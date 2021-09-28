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Austrailan Cabal Psycho Bitch politician with a degree in Tyranny from an Austrailian University is spouting off Check out the lady behind her with the mask. Pull it up over your eyebrows Bitch !
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172 views • September 28, 2021
There really are just many psycho Bitches out there these days. The thumb nail pic is the Balboa Ferry. I rode it almost everyday to cross the bay to the ocean. Totally cool spot. I live in Newport Beach for over 40 years. I go back all the time to see my friends.
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