Jared Kushner: Gaza could be a valuable 'waterfront property'
Published 17 hours ago

Former senior foreign policy adviser Jared Kushner praised Gaza as a valuable "waterfront property," in an interview at Harvard University on 15 February.

He also suggested moving Gaza’s population to the Negev desert in Israel: “It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

