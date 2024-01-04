I can Remember 1984 because I am Living it Right Now – Back to the Future

The 1980s mark a huge turning point in the lives of us all. Before the 1980s was an old fashioned like time where many lives were still lived in the natural world around us. The 1980s set the stage for our modern lives and our separation from natural to the artificial. 33 years later, it is now 1984.

Episode 087 - December 2017

