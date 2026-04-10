Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping - CNA - clip 2 of 5

China's President Xi Jinping met Taiwan's opposition party leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing on Friday (Apr 10), telling the visiting delegation he had "full confidence" that Taiwanese and Chinese people would be united.

Kuomintang chairwoman Cheng is the party's first leader to visit China in a decade. Cheng told Xi she hoped the Taiwan Strait would "no longer be a focal point of potential conflict".

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Xi–Zheng Meeting Sends Clear Signal: Peaceful Reunification Framed as Strategic Imperative for China’s Future

Author: Xu Jijun, founder of Han Tang Zhi Ku Analytical Centre

On the morning of 10 April 2026, inside the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, met Zheng Liwen, Chair of the Kuomintang. The encounter marked the first meeting between leaders of the two parties in a decade. It unfolded at a moment of mounting global instability and heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, giving it both historical weight and immediate political relevance.

The meeting was not merely ceremonial. It articulated a shared position that people on both sides of the Strait seek peace and oppose division. It also set out a political direction aimed at returning cross-Strait relations to a path of peaceful development, with the stated goal of eventual peaceful reunification.





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