Flipping Tables with Bill & Johnny and Shannon Rowan

WiFi Refugee:
https://wifi-refugee.com/
Sam’s new album:
https://samjanesko.bandcamp.com/album/become?from=fanpub_fnb
JCI 2024-05-19 Shannon Rowan
Topic list:
* How Shannon connected with John Hamer to write “Welcome to
the Masquerade”.
* Shannon realizing that she is sensitive to electro-magnetic radiation.
* Criminal tyrant “Governor of New York” Kathy Hochul brags that enviro-tyranny is Roman Catholic “social justice”.
* Internet information lockdown is the “new normal”.
* “Fish eggs vs. muddy waters”: the Machine assault on reproduction.
* Shannon’s partner Sam has a new album.
* Real content creators never have a chance: “copyright” tyranny only makes the super-rich, richer.
* Sam’s X-Files obsession shows us “appeal to authority” manipulation.
* The poisons in pet food: what’s the solution?
* “Vitamin-infused food”: BECAUSE THEY LOVE YOU.
* From honey to milk: they ruin everything before you touch it.
* Would the Machine be behind “chemtrails” even on themselves?
* “Scripted, biased, false news is a danger to our democracy.”
* Rick Perry wanted to use an “Executive Order” to mandate Gardasil for all Texas teen girls AND boys.
* Rare, true satire: Jim Brewer is “SIX-FOOT SAFE”.
* From “COVIDIOT” to “VACCINE HOAXER”.
* Which vaccine should you get?
* Vernon Coleman, Mark Elsis and his “Earth Newspaper”: disinfo agents for ROME.
* Johnny’s friend Tom Cowan questioning Coleman and the “Nuclear Atom”: welcome to the party, pal.
* “THE MIRACLE CURE FOR CANCER!”
* Can you trust the tech that protects you: from EMF blockers to fluoride filters?
* There are no shortcuts to good health.
* The shocking truth about “life-saving techniques” like “CPR”.
_____________________
