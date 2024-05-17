THE ECONOMIC FAIRY TALE TURNED INTO A NIGHTMARE, CPI DATA, FINANCIAL CRISIS REVEALED

Back with another dose of economic reality: People are now feeling a sad economic reality, Got Silver? Here us were I buy mine. JM Bullion has the best selection at great prices: https://tidd.ly/3t3RcAf even though most people believed the fable that the cost of living was getting easier.





Thank you for being a part of my channel. I am an investor that also works in the finance industry. I also am a news-hound and love keeping updated on the latest economic, financial, and business news. Economic 'boom and bust' cycles are very fascinating to me so and I have had some very good luck in the stock market, precious metals and investing in real estate, therefore, I have decided to share my research, knowledge, news digging, and analysis with the world via this channel.