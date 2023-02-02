Silence in the Face of Evil is Itself Evil | John Dyslin and Bob Griswold (1/19/23)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is
interviewed by Bob Griswold, founder of Ready Made Resources, on his show The
Ready Report. Their conversation stems from the life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a
German theologian who wrote extensively about the necessity of the Church’s
role in standing up to the tyrannical Nazi regime. The Church is needed now
more than ever, and John and Bob call Christians to stand up and fight against
evil!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8854fe57-0f13-4a12-97de-3749c5fe2e3
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
The Ready Report: https://heroesnation.tv/the-ready-report
