WEF Insider Reveals 30 Million Fake Ballots Ready To Be Injected on Election Night
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
601 views • 6 months ago

The global elite have meticulously analyzed the situation and concluded that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is set to lose the popular vote by an astonishing 30 million votes this November.

This is according to a World Economic Forum contractor who warns a covert operation is underway to deal with what the elite are calling the “shortfall” in Democrat votes required to achieve the “optimal outcome.”

This multi-prong voter fraud operation aims to undermine the very integrity of our electoral process and includes injecting tens of millions of fake ballots into the system, because according to an internal WEF document, the American people require “assistance” in electing the correct candidate “for their own benefit.”



Tags: Election, 2024 Election, rigged, rigged election, election rigged, voter fraud, election fraud, Trump, Kamala Harris, WEF, WEF Insider, global elite, 30 Million, Fake Ballots, Fake, Ballots, 30 million votes, World Economic Forum, Democrat, internal WEF document

trumpelectiondemocratvoter fraudfakekamala harrisriggedglobal eliteelection fraudworld economic forumballotswefrigged election30 millionfake ballotselection rigged2024 electionwef insider30 million votesinternal wef document
Related videos
More from Brighteon
