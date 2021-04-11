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CHILDREN, FEAR GOD AND BE BLESSED: Proverbs 1:7-11; Exodus 20:12, 20210411
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30 views • April 11, 2021
FCG Sermon: Children, Fear GOD and Be Blessed
Sunday, April 11, 2-021 - Proverbs 1:7-11; Exodus 20:12; Deuteronomy 6::4-7
Exodus 20:12:
12 Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.
Ephesians 6:1-3;
Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.
2 Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise;
3 That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.
Proverbs 1:7-11:
7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
8 My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:
9 For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.
10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.
11 If they say, Come with us, let us lay wait for blood, let us lurk privily for the innocent without cause: Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, April 11, 2-021 - Proverbs 1:7-11; Exodus 20:12; Deuteronomy 6::4-7
Exodus 20:12:
12 Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.
Ephesians 6:1-3;
Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.
2 Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise;
3 That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.
Proverbs 1:7-11:
7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
8 My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:
9 For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.
10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.
11 If they say, Come with us, let us lay wait for blood, let us lurk privily for the innocent without cause: Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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