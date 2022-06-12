The Donetsk People's Republic is completing military Engineering Training for another group of DPR Servicemen. 061222

The branch of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Armed Forces deployed in the Donetsk People's Republic is completing military engineering training for another group of DPR servicemen.





▫️The training is conducted by experienced instructors, officers of the engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces, who have extensive combat experience, including during missions in the North Caucasus, the Syrian Arab Republic, Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lao People's Democratic Republic.





▫️The training programme includes disciplines such as explosives ordnance disposal, fencing engineering and mine clearance.





◽️To date, more than 70 DPR sappers have been trained and have proven their worth in combat operations.