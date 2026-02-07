BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: William Cooper on living in a propagandized world
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
684 followers
1
98 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Blackpilled.com & icon101


William Cooper, who was murdered for knowing too much, spoke on living in a propagandized world in which we’re being fed lies and deceits by socialist corrupt elitists.


We ought to obey God rather than men (Acts 5:29).


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christworldword of godyeshuawilliam cooperson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayspropagandizedfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
