NWO: William Cooper on living in a propagandized world

Credits to Blackpilled.com & icon101





William Cooper, who was murdered for knowing too much, spoke on living in a propagandized world in which we’re being fed lies and deceits by socialist corrupt elitists.





We ought to obey God rather than men (Acts 5:29).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington