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2021-07 How to mimic an adjustable buckle with rope
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40 views • September 01, 2021
Awesome adjustable quick release knot system excellently and clearly presented.
Mirrored from First Class Amateur: https://youtu.be/woHwISR4bBc
This knot acts similar to an adjustable buckle with nylon webbing. I guess you could call it a locking slip knot. I used it to mount an IPad to a headrest, fix a broken backpack, and adjust a guy line on a tent. I don’t know the name of this knot. If you do please leave it in the comments.
Mirrored from First Class Amateur: https://youtu.be/woHwISR4bBc
This knot acts similar to an adjustable buckle with nylon webbing. I guess you could call it a locking slip knot. I used it to mount an IPad to a headrest, fix a broken backpack, and adjust a guy line on a tent. I don’t know the name of this knot. If you do please leave it in the comments.
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