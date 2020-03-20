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Ajetaan pienyrittäjät konkurssiin - Rahaa jaettiin eduskunnassa taas "Demloille ja Soroksille" - Kansanedustaaja Peltokangas
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5 views • March 20, 2020
Emme saa päästää tätä tilannetta siihen 90-luvun tilanteeseen, jossa pienyrittäjät ajettiin tarkoituksella konkurssiin. Teollisuus tappoi kilpailijat ja osti samalla halpoja kiinteistöjä ja yrityksiä. Esimerkiksi Soros aiheuttaa konflikteja Afrikassa, josta seuraa, että ihmiset lähtevät Suomeen. http://rajatkiinni.fi/miljardoori-soros-rahoittaa-massamaahanmuuttoa/
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