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✴️ THE ⚡️ RADIO🌐SECRET 🔮 OF🧬DNA ✴️ (Besides the fact that viruses do not exist and are in fact a poisoning of the cell by harmful radiation fields, it is a very good video about our DNA)
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103 views • March 23, 2022
✴️ THE ⚡️ RADIO🌐SECRET
🔮 OF🧬DNA ✴️
(Besides the fact that viruses do not exist and are in fact a poisoning of the cell by harmful radiation fields, it is a very good video about our DNA)
▶️Clinical experiments on DNA and how our thoughts/words can effect our #DNA instantly...
Humans thoughts can effect the shape of our DNA ❕
(These are clinical Studies)
💢Imagine what radio waves or microwaves could do❔
📛THEY ARE SURPRESSING OUR FREQUENCY & VIBRATIONS OVER 100 YEARS NOW‼️
◽️Photons (Light) Can be stored like food in our DNA
(Does this explain sun gazing?)
◽️Cells emit UV Radiation?
sick cells can radiate Electro magnetic signals making other cells sick wirelessly‼️
(Think of the shedding symptoms)
🔮 OF🧬DNA ✴️
(Besides the fact that viruses do not exist and are in fact a poisoning of the cell by harmful radiation fields, it is a very good video about our DNA)
▶️Clinical experiments on DNA and how our thoughts/words can effect our #DNA instantly...
Humans thoughts can effect the shape of our DNA ❕
(These are clinical Studies)
💢Imagine what radio waves or microwaves could do❔
📛THEY ARE SURPRESSING OUR FREQUENCY & VIBRATIONS OVER 100 YEARS NOW‼️
◽️Photons (Light) Can be stored like food in our DNA
(Does this explain sun gazing?)
◽️Cells emit UV Radiation?
sick cells can radiate Electro magnetic signals making other cells sick wirelessly‼️
(Think of the shedding symptoms)
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