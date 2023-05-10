Create New Account
Jordan Maxwell - Need to Know Things Before I leave You
257 views
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
 Premiered May 6, 2023
Jordan has been researching and teaching for 52 years, and along the way he met and/or was introduced to many other researchers, scientists, scholars, authors, and storytellers. He read hundreds of books, and he picked the ones he feels are the "best of the best." Included are authors he respects and highly recommends to all who "Want to Know." Please like & subscribe 👍    / xvone   To Help Support go to https://venmo.com/XVONE

Keywords
importanteducationknowledgejordan maxwellinformationlearnbooksxvone

