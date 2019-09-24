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Sleepwalking in America: Public Education and Freemasons
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13 views • September 24, 2019
This video segment was part of the "Sleepwalking in America" series. It is my take on the underlying metaphysical aspect of occult beliefs which seem to have structured some details in public education, which I saw at the time. The whole film itself was an amateur attempt on my part to bring to the attention of my close friends at a local church the very real and measurable problems in our society, following 911 and later, the Presidency of Barack Obama. I tried to outline the mass manipulation of the news media in our country, as well as the problems in the government about which conspiracies have been born and have been shown to be real with real documentation. Lastly, I wanted to show the result that this would have on an unsuspecting public, and how it would influence their behavior, prejudices, and voting habits in the ensuing political and social climate.
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