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Satanic Shots Exposed: Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple
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21 views • May 20, 2021
Brian Moonan interviews Rachel Celler Forensic Nurse on how the deadly mRNA Jabs Defile God's temple, and the threat facing mankind due to the lack of the fear of The Lord. The Forensic Nurse explains the Satanic sorcery of the jabs, and states "this is planned genocide" - please heed this warning, God will not be mocked. The wages of sin is death. Hope in Jesus, not the "Science" of the Devil.
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