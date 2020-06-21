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Oltre L'Intrattenimento: La Verità nei Film (ITA/ENG)
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65 views • June 21, 2020
TO THE WEBSITE SUPERVISORS - IMPORTANT: this video contains short clips taken from movies, for the purpose of non-profit comment and criticism, in accordance with US Code 17 § 107 regarding Fair Use of copyrighted material, which will be shown herein, as well as with similar laws of other nations, including the italian legislation, which will also be shown herein.
We kindly ask to take the above mentioned into consideration. Thank you.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
17 U.S. Code §?107. Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—
(1) the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
(2) the nature of the copyrighted work;
(3) the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and
(4) the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.
AVVERTENZA SUL COPYRIGHT:
Dispositivo dell'art. 70 Legge sulla protezione del diritto d'autore
Fonti - Legge sulla protezione del diritto d'autore - Titolo I - Disposizioni sul diritto di autore - Capo V - Eccezioni e limitazioni - Sezione I - Reprografia ed altre eccezioni e limitazioni
1. Il riassunto, la citazione o la riproduzione di brani o di parti di opera e la loro comunicazione al pubblico sono liberi se effettuati per uso di critica o di discussione, nei limiti giustificati da tali fini e purché non costituiscano concorrenza all'utilizzazione economica dell'opera; se effettuati a fini di insegnamento o di ricerca scientifica l'utilizzo deve inoltre avvenire per finalità illustrative e per fini non commerciali.
1-bis. È consentita la libera pubblicazione attraverso la rete internet, a titolo gratuito, di immagini e musiche a bassa risoluzione o degradate, per uso didattico o scientifico e solo nel caso in cui tale utilizzo non sia a scopo di lucro. Con decreto del Ministro per i beni e le attività culturali, sentiti il Ministro della pubblica istruzione e il Ministro dell'università e della ricerca, previo parere delle Commissioni parlamentari competenti, sono definiti i limiti all'uso didattico o scientifico di cui al presente comma.
WARNING: contains explicit language and scenes of violence (or defensive use of force). Viewer discretion is advised.
ATTENZIONE: contiene linguaggio esplicito e scene di violenza (o uso di forza a scopo difensivo).
Problema-COMPRENSIONE-Soluzione - Episodio #22
Uno sguardo piuttosto inusuale ad alcune scene tratte da vari film, nel quale insieme ad Ivan Oyola facciamo notare quelle due o tre cose che potrebbero sfuggire allo spettatore medio.....
ATTENZIONE: contiene linguaggio esplicito e scene di violenza (o uso di forza a scopo difensivo).
Ivan Oyola: https://www.freeyourmindaz.com/
Canale youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dts51sound
Musica: Filip Olejka - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phuoCgQsk_I&;list=PLqdwggAntKbfaKmwZDLCD90InawIMHjdn&index=34&t=0s
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
We kindly ask to take the above mentioned into consideration. Thank you.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
17 U.S. Code §?107. Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—
(1) the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
(2) the nature of the copyrighted work;
(3) the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and
(4) the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.
AVVERTENZA SUL COPYRIGHT:
Dispositivo dell'art. 70 Legge sulla protezione del diritto d'autore
Fonti - Legge sulla protezione del diritto d'autore - Titolo I - Disposizioni sul diritto di autore - Capo V - Eccezioni e limitazioni - Sezione I - Reprografia ed altre eccezioni e limitazioni
1. Il riassunto, la citazione o la riproduzione di brani o di parti di opera e la loro comunicazione al pubblico sono liberi se effettuati per uso di critica o di discussione, nei limiti giustificati da tali fini e purché non costituiscano concorrenza all'utilizzazione economica dell'opera; se effettuati a fini di insegnamento o di ricerca scientifica l'utilizzo deve inoltre avvenire per finalità illustrative e per fini non commerciali.
1-bis. È consentita la libera pubblicazione attraverso la rete internet, a titolo gratuito, di immagini e musiche a bassa risoluzione o degradate, per uso didattico o scientifico e solo nel caso in cui tale utilizzo non sia a scopo di lucro. Con decreto del Ministro per i beni e le attività culturali, sentiti il Ministro della pubblica istruzione e il Ministro dell'università e della ricerca, previo parere delle Commissioni parlamentari competenti, sono definiti i limiti all'uso didattico o scientifico di cui al presente comma.
WARNING: contains explicit language and scenes of violence (or defensive use of force). Viewer discretion is advised.
ATTENZIONE: contiene linguaggio esplicito e scene di violenza (o uso di forza a scopo difensivo).
Problema-COMPRENSIONE-Soluzione - Episodio #22
Uno sguardo piuttosto inusuale ad alcune scene tratte da vari film, nel quale insieme ad Ivan Oyola facciamo notare quelle due o tre cose che potrebbero sfuggire allo spettatore medio.....
ATTENZIONE: contiene linguaggio esplicito e scene di violenza (o uso di forza a scopo difensivo).
Ivan Oyola: https://www.freeyourmindaz.com/
Canale youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dts51sound
Musica: Filip Olejka - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phuoCgQsk_I&;list=PLqdwggAntKbfaKmwZDLCD90InawIMHjdn&index=34&t=0s
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
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