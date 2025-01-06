Blind and Deaf Man Invents Light Up Cane After Being Hit by Three Vehicles - Kelvin Crosby

Many people don’t realize how dangerous the world can be for those who are blind. Hero Kelvin Crosby suffers from both blindness and deafness and shares about his severe disadvantages, multiple suicide attempts, even his narrow escape from almost being killed crossing the street on three separate occasions. After he was struck by a taxi in New York City in sub-zero temperatures, he knew he had to do something to help other visually impaired people be able to cross the street safely. Shortly after, he ingeniously created the See Me Cane. He advocates for a type of “defensive walking,” which is helpful for blind people walking in specifically low-light situations. Defensive walking cultivates a cautionary environment that helps others react to what you are doing rather than the other way around, Kelvin explains.









TAKEAWAYS





You can donate to help Kelvin raise another $500,000, which will allow him to produce another 2,500 See Me Canes at SeeMeCane.com





Perseverance is the perfect word to describe Kelvin’s attitude when facing many obstacles and difficulties in life





Kelvin also suffers from Usher syndrome type 2, which causes hearing and vision loss





God has been guiding Kelvin’s every step throughout his childhood years, multiple suicide attempts, and the creation of See Me Cane









