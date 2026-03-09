BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Mar. 9, 2026. Lesson 46-2026. Title: The Desire for Desires
Proverbs 21:25–26 contrasts restless desire with righteous generosity. The sluggard is consumed by craving yet refuses to work, and his unchecked appetite ultimately destroys him. In contrast, the righteous person not only labors but gives freely and without restraint. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how misdirected desire leads to emptiness, why diligence honors God, and how a transformed heart turns from selfish longing to open-handed generosity.

Lesson 46-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


