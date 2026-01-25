Here Is Your Sign

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, Video Production, Lyrics and AI Voice/Music



Put your hand on your heart, feel the life giving force

Put your fingers on your wrist, feel the steady beating pulse

Look out the window as the morning sun begins to rise

If you need some motivation, here is your sign







chorus

You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating

Go and do, all those things, that all your life, you've been waiting

The world needs more people doing what they love to do

You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you





verse

Look around, find a deal, buy some land

If you're scared of being alone, find a friend

Get out from under all the bills you have to pay

Live a simpler life, and enjoy the rest of your days





chorus

You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating

Go and do, all those things, you have always been wishing

The world needs more people doing what they love to do

You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you



bridge

Take a look, at your goals, and explore

If you've run, out of goals, make some more





chorus

You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating

Go and do, all those things, you have always been wishing

The world needs more people doing what they love to do

You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you

Just being happy being you



The world needs more people doing what they love to do

You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you



