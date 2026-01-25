BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Here Is Your Sign - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
0
32 views • 1 day ago

Here Is Your Sign
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, Video Production, Lyrics and AI Voice/Music

Put your hand on your heart, feel the life giving force
Put your fingers on your wrist, feel the steady beating pulse
Look out the window as the morning sun begins to rise
If you need some motivation, here is your sign



chorus 
You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating
Go and do, all those things, that all your life, you've been waiting
The world needs more people doing what they love to do
You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you


verse
Look around, find a deal, buy some land
If you're scared of being alone, find a friend
Get out from under all the bills you have to pay
Live a simpler life, and enjoy the rest of your days


chorus 
You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating
Go and do, all those things, you have always been wishing
The world needs more people doing what they love to do
You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you

bridge
Take a look, at your goals, and explore
If you've run, out of goals, make some more


chorus 
You're alive, You're alive, your life is worth celebrating
Go and do, all those things, you have always been wishing
The world needs more people doing what they love to do
You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you
Just being happy being you

The world needs more people doing what they love to do
You can make the world a better place by, just being happy being you

Keywords
animationairetirementgoalsdreamretired
