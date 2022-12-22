1 or 2 Px-Biblical wormwood system objects or separate bodies pass over Switzerland / RealTalk / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 22, 2022

1 or 2 Planet x-Biblical wormwood system objects or separate bodies that came in with the planet x system pass over Switzerland observatory/REAL RAW TALK with me/my personal thoughts on timing/though I am NOT setting a year or date for timing-So dont twist words (yes God alone knows the day+hour of the biblical rapture of true saved Christians as God knows also the time of the 7 year tribulation hour known as GODS WRATH OF 7 YEARS THAT IS JUDGEMENT RESERVED FOR ANYONE WHO REJECTS/MOCKS AND SCOFFS AND DENIES YESHUA JESUS WHO IS GOD IN THE FLESH AS LORD..... ( even though we dont know the exact day+hour we DO KNOW by all the SIGNS in the heavens and from christs own words that you'll know when IT IS NEAR, EVEN AT THE DOOR by all the SIGNS in the SUN-MOON-STARS ALSO SIGNS ON AND IN THE EARTH ( TRUST ME-SIGNS ARE BLARING LOUD ) WILL YOU ESCAPE GODS JUDGEMENT TO COME? OR WILL YOU REJECT TRUTH AND REMEMBER US "NUTTY PEOPLE" WARNED YOU LONG AGO AND YOU'D CHOOSE TO REJECT CHRIST LEARNING OF TRUTH THE HARD WAY. CHOICE IS IN ALL YOUR HANDS. NOW WHAT WILL YOU DO WITH THE HONEST TRUTH THAT HURTS YET TO HAS ITS BEAUTY!!! Today is now 12/22/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video: In this video today is some real talk with me speaking to anyone who wants truth despite how scary the truth is, while catching what looks like a planet x system body with other stuff around the main body I caught that will be seen at the bottom right when you see my video that was seen by me around after 2:30 am east coast ohio, USA time. By the time I post this it'll be around between 6 in the morning to 6:30 here in the morning. As it's now 6 A.M as I write this now lol..... I caught this object you'll see or possibly more than 1 body on a public sky camera in liontica Switzerland from an Observatory's view from their Sky camera.... Heads up the first video cuts short so I had to clean sphohace from my backup phone to Have enough gigabytes to post part 2 in the same whole video which thankfully I did and could do it... plus you'll see footage from once again NASA stereo ahead space cameras looking at the sun. You'll see a massive planet x system body or another huge body pass the sun causing the shoot off a large solar flare or coronal mass ejection from the sun at the same timing or around the same time you'll see the large either planer x system body or another large object passed the sun... as planet x system objects with other bodies that came into our solar system are messing with the sun horribly and eclipsing the sun almost daily just as the planet x system has been gradually effecting earth and earths solar system since 2002-2007... now soon planet x will do its main things soon. Very soon... is jesus (yeshua) your lord and savior? Humanity is on a countdown clock. The clock Is about Midnight. Please accept jesus as lord before it's too late to do so... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored form https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzMF3JoZft8