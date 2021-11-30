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The Magnetic Mark of the Beast
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933 views • November 30, 2021
Greg Reese exposes that the COVID-19 Vaccine has been nothing but red flags from the start. An experimental mRNA cocktail that re-wires human cells at a genetic level and was created and patented several years before the 'pandemic' hit the human population. This so-called 'vaccine' is not only causing death and adverse reactions, it's also causing some strange side effects such as becoming magnetized.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
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