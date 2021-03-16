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Defying COVID-Cuomo: Bar owner sticks it to State leadership
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60 views • March 16, 2021
"The only way to fight a bully is to punch him in the mouth." - John Tabacco, a candidate for NYC Comptroller, and bar owner Danny Presti speak out as their war against NY leadership continues. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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