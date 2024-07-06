Making Vanilla Butter Cake,health and fitness best cake. Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking

Making Vanilla Butter Cake, Swiss Meringue Buttercream Yammy Cake.#Indulovecooking #treding #viralvideo #healthfitnesscake #tredingvideo





270g cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt





150g unsalted butter

30ml oil

130g sugar

Cream the butter, oil and sugar until pale and fluffy





3 eggs, add one by one

1 tbsp vanilla extract





divide the batter into 3 pans (buttered and floured), bake the cakes at 170C for 30 - 35 minutes





* The Swiss meringue buttercream

3 egg whites

140g powdered sugar

a pinch of salt (I forgot to show in the video)

300g room temperature butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

a little purple color





Sugar syrup: 100ml water, 30g sugar, mix to dissolve

Sprinkles for decoration

