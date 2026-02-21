Lambs Lettuce / Winter 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This lettuce is called Lambs Lettuce in English. It is cultivated in France and Germany. In Germany it is called Feldsalat (field lettuce). It stays fresh under ice and snow. Here is the proof as I recorded this video in Jan 2026 on the East Coast of the USA after we had 28F and snow.
Make the vinaigrette very light. Oil, a little bit of vinegar ( I use ACV), salt and pepper. Lambs lettuce tastes best if I add some finely minced onions.
Enjoy