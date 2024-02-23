Shocking Moment Shows Biden So Confused He Needs Mayor To Rescue Him From Simple Question

In today's report, Gary Franchi delivers a hard-hitting analysis on President Biden's recent public debacle in Culver City, highlighting a concerning pattern of cognitive mishaps. With footage revealing Biden's reliance on handlers for basic interactions, the question of leadership integrity and capability is brought to the forefront. This episode examines the stark contrast in leadership styles, reminiscing about the clarity and decisiveness under Trump, and questioning who truly holds the reins in the White House. Culver City's event is not just an isolated incident; it's a glaring indicator of a broader issue facing our nation's leadership. Don't miss Gary's final thought on why this story matters to every American who cares about the future of our republic.
