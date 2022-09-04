Corona: Lies & Crimes With Dr Peter Mccullough



MIRRORED from Denby_Sheather

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bz4tc1s5qa0A/



July 18th, 2022

It is always a privilege to speak with Dr Peter McCullough. He is a true advocate for health and humanity and since the start of this "p(L)andemic", has been sticking his neck out in the pursuit and sharing of medical, moral and spiritual Truth. This is our third conversation and one I trust will (again), serve to educate and inspire viewers.





As a world renowned cardiologist, epidemiologist and clinician of four decades - plus, over the past two and a half years especially - Dr McCullough has participated in numerous global medical forums, issued press statements and releases, spoken at freedom rallies, written and reviewed 57 (C19-related) medical publications, given evidence in front of the US Senate, been interviewed on countless TV shows and podcasts and shared updated information and statistics on his own show, "The McCullough Report" (link below). In amongst this hectic schedule, he continues to see patients each week in his clinic and support those with C19, with his literally life-saving treatment protocol.





This is a man of conviction, integrity and next level moral fortitude and we are lucky to have him on our side.





Connect with Dr McCullough below and please feel free to share this interview with anyone you think may benefit.





BOOK: https://www.amazon.com.au/COURAGE-FACE-COVID-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical/dp/B09ZLVWMD9

TWITTER: @PEMcCullough

PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-mccullough-report/id1562849542





INjoy,

Denby





