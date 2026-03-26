Essential Prep for an Unstable World, an interview with Tina Blanco

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Uncertainty is the new normal—wars, outages, cyber threats. The shift? People are taking control. Food, water, power, communication—these aren’t extras, they’re essentials. Being prepared isn’t fear—it’s strategy. In a world that’s getting unpredictable, your backup plan is your greatest asset. Stay ready, stay ahead.
#Preparedness #SurvivalStrategy #StayReady #EmergencyPlanning #SelfReliance #PrepperCommunity #FutureProof
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