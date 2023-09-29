5 Earth Galactic Alliance Special Advisement - Awareness, Combating Covid Vax

#5 Earth Alliance Galactic Special Advisement - Awareness and How to Combat the Corona Virus Bio Weapon Vax Part 1 of 2. Please Be Advised: The information contained in this video is for informational purposes only. None of the information in this video should be considered medical advice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.