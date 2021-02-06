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Leurs Mensonges vont être dévoilés - Silvano Trotta
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51 views • February 06, 2021
6 février 2021 : https://rumble.com/vdmebn-leurs-mensonges-vont-tre-dvoils.html
FACE-À-FACE : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Un petit rapide tour d'horizon des Mensonges de Big Pharma et de ses alliés, médecins de plateaux de TV et Médias de la Peur.
Me suivre :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/mauvaise-nouvelle-pour-macron-son-cabinet-americain-vient-detre-condamne-a-573-millions-de-dollars-pour-fraude/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/05/the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-need-to-be-halted-immediately-increasing-evidence-of-danger-to-public-health/
https://www.laprovence.com/article/coronavirus/6255894/ce-vendredi-dans-la-provence-etrange-epidemie-a-lecole-primaire-de-pernes-les-fontaines.html
http://www.dirittoegiustizia.it/allegati/16/0000090219/Consiglio_di_Stato_sez_III_decreto_n_304_21_depositato_il_26_gennaio.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/merck-stops-developing-covid-vaccine-better-immunity-found-through-natural-infection
FACE-À-FACE : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Un petit rapide tour d'horizon des Mensonges de Big Pharma et de ses alliés, médecins de plateaux de TV et Médias de la Peur.
Me suivre :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/mauvaise-nouvelle-pour-macron-son-cabinet-americain-vient-detre-condamne-a-573-millions-de-dollars-pour-fraude/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/05/the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-need-to-be-halted-immediately-increasing-evidence-of-danger-to-public-health/
https://www.laprovence.com/article/coronavirus/6255894/ce-vendredi-dans-la-provence-etrange-epidemie-a-lecole-primaire-de-pernes-les-fontaines.html
http://www.dirittoegiustizia.it/allegati/16/0000090219/Consiglio_di_Stato_sez_III_decreto_n_304_21_depositato_il_26_gennaio.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/merck-stops-developing-covid-vaccine-better-immunity-found-through-natural-infection
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