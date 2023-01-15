FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:1-5, Sabbath 20230114

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Salvation that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me on Calvary’s Cross.

My JEHOVAH GOD, because of Your Compassionate, Everlasting, Salvation, and Providential Blessings upon my life:

1 In You, O LORD GOD of HOSTS, I put my trust; please, let me never be put to shame.

Merciful Father, please 2 deliver me in Your Righteousness, and cause me to escape; incline Your ear to me, and save me.

Please 3 be my strong Refuge, JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER to which I resort continually; You have given the Commandment to save me because of my union with my LORD Jesus Christ and in His Atoning Blood Sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross, for You are my Rock and my Fortress.

Heavenly Father, please 4 deliver me, O my JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE out of the hand of the wicked, out of the hand of the unrighteous and cruel men and women.

5 For You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD are my Hope, O LORD of HOSTS; You are my Trust from my youth.

Thank You, EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD for Your daily Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 71:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

