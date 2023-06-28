Create New Account
Interview: Ms. Phoepe | Colonel Douglas Macgregor | The Offensive Will Continue
Laska in the Great White North
Premiered June 25th, 2023. Published by: What is happening ~ on Brighteon

Colonial Douglas Macgregor:

Prigozhin | Wagner Coup leaves Rostov, Russia

Macgregor: ‘Well, I wouldn’t call it a coup.’  The conclusion I think that a lot of people in the senior ranks in Russia has raised and that is two things;

1st. This war has dragged on too long and they want Putin to take decisive action to end it.

Secondly, I think that the fear is the United States will be tempted to intervene in western Ukraine with its Polish allies and others potentially if this does not come to an end.

russiaunited statespolandallieswestern ukrainewagner groupcolonel douglas macgregorprigozhinms phoepe

