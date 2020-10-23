Surviving Judgment Day

The Apostle Peter wrote in 2 Peter 3:10 to 13, the world of today is reserved unto fire, how convenient it would be if we could have the assurance that we would survive this gigantic devastation. An extremely powerful Fire-resistant Screen of protection would be the most valuable thing in a world which shall endure the test of Fire.Contrarily to most Ministries selling cassettes, videos, books, magazines and all sorts of anointed gadgets and paraphernalia. I will freely show you how to obtain a Flame-proof shield to protect yourself and your family against upcoming Apocalyptic Flames. There will be alarming News about meteorites endangering the future of the planet, do not be afraid. Your will hear on the radio and TV, sermons after sermons about the threat of a nuclear holocaust, do not be moved.In the past, a Fire barrier was tested and it withstood the most vehement flames of a "burning fiery furnace". Men outside of the furnace died from the heat, but three men came out alive from the midst of this exceedingly hot furnace. The elements will melt around you, but the Fire will have no power over your body. The flames of this conflagration will consume every thing around you, but not even one single hair of your head will burn. In the midst of this inferno not even your clothing will have the smell of fire.Daniel 3:10 Thou, O king, hast made a decree, that every man that shall hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, shall fall down and worship the golden image:11 And whoso falleth not down and worshippeth, that he should be cast into the midst of a burning fiery furnace.Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-nego were simple men like us, their trust was in the Lord, they withstood the order of the King of Babylon and refused to worship his image. They were faithful facing certain death, "they loved not their lives unto the death" and yielded their bodies, that they might not serve nor worship any other god, except the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The Lord in his mercy sent his angel to protect them in the midst of the scorching flames.Daniel 3:16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.Today to survive the great Judgment Day of ungodly men, you need to walk in the footsteps of these three Jewish believers. At the sound of the anointed Music of the false Gospel Businessmen, you shall refuse to worship spirits of lying signs and wonders.Daniel 3:24 Then Nebuchadnezzar the king was astonished, and rose up in haste, and spake, and said unto his counsellors, Did not we cast three men bound into the midst of the fire? They answered and said unto the king, True, O king.25 He answered and said, Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.At the sound of the synthesizers, violins, guitars, trumpets and all the anointed Instruments of Music, you shall not bow down to worship the Beast in Anointing and Deceit. At the voices of their powerful Choirs singing anointed song, you shall not worship the Devil and receive his anointing of perdition.Daniel 3:28 Then Nebuchadnezzar spake, and said, Blessed be the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, who hath sent his angel, and delivered his servants that trusted in him, and have changed the king's word, and yielded their bodies, that they might not serve nor worship any god, except their own God.Be faithful unto the Lamb, do not participate in any spiritual abomination, be righteous, be holy and nothing shall by any means hurt you. Watch and pray.Make sure to read:Noah's Flood, Sodom and Gomorrah, Judgment DayWhy Devils are manifesting in Lying Signs and Wonder Churches?