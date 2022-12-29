Just the News: Congressman-elect Santos admits lying, refuses to resignRepublican congressman-elect George Santos is downplaying the fact he lied about his background and falsified key parts of his resume. Santos says he's not a criminal and plans to take his seat in congress next month despite growing calls for him to resign.
source: https://rumble.com/v22oo2g-congressman-elect-santos-admits-lying-refuses-to-resign.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.