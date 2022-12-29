Just the News: Congressman-elect Santos admits lying, refuses to resignRepublican congressman-elect George Santos is downplaying the fact he lied about his background and falsified key parts of his resume. Santos says he's not a criminal and plans to take his seat in congress next month despite growing calls for him to resign.

source: https://rumble.com/v22oo2g-congressman-elect-santos-admits-lying-refuses-to-resign.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3



