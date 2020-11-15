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[Pt 1] SPECIAL OPS REVEALED! They Will Hide This From You AT ALL COST! A Military Insider Interview
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754 views • November 15, 2020
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The largest and BEST KEPT SECRET had been kept under wraps for decades. 5 Star Trust exposed. At Birth, you are considered Missing, Lost at Sea or Dead. You are Cargo or a Vessel. Through the Birth certificate system set up in 1933, the people became the method of finance for the USA. Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?! Follow #JamesRedPillsAmerica all the way to #Rumble, #BitChute and beyond (see links below)!
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BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/
MY EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
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CREDITS:
Video & Sound Production, Mixing & Editing by 'Pastor James' Red Pills America
A HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERY SINGLE PATRIOT who supports the work of this channel, in the MANY different way you do - and also to:
My Awesome Channel Assistants & All-Around Great Patriots:
- My wonderful wife, Tina
- James Seltenreich
- The DragonSlayer - Maleko
The largest and BEST KEPT SECRET had been kept under wraps for decades. 5 Star Trust exposed. At Birth, you are considered Missing, Lost at Sea or Dead. You are Cargo or a Vessel. Through the Birth certificate system set up in 1933, the people became the method of finance for the USA. Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?! Follow #JamesRedPillsAmerica all the way to #Rumble, #BitChute and beyond (see links below)!
---------
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/
MY EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
SIGN UP FOR NEW VIDEO NOTIFICATIONS! https://jamesredpillsamerica.com/notify/ - I will notify you via email ONLY when I upload a brand new video or schedule a New Video Premier! You will ONLY be notified for this reason! CHECK YOUR SPAM FOLDER for my email notifications - some email providers are HIDING my notifications from you! And BTW, I DO NOT GIVE, SELL, TRADE OR OTHERWISE, IN ANY WAY, TRANSMIT YOUR DATA TO ANYONE! EVER! FOR ANY REASON!!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNELS!
- JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8bVSJz5RB4Cs/ -
- THE UNCENSORED TRUTH On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAOa0Z0V2mpDuGDNLEVg2wg
- THE WHOLE ARMOR OF GOD On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_BRR0DHrevAu7ePnEcQBWw
DANGEROUS! WATCH THESE BANN3D VIDEOS - & more!
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/banned/ -
---------
A FEW COOL WAYS YOU CAN SUPPORT THE GODLY WORK OF THIS CHANNEL:
AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD TRUMP 5PC, 8PC & 10PC SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR'S SETS NOW AVAILABLE! VERY LIMITED QUANTITIES! WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, PATRIOTS! Free Shipping in the USA - Secure Your Wealth Today! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K/ -
NEW! AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD TRUMP PLAYING CARDS w/ Certificate Of Authenticity now available in my online store! Get yours today WHILE THEY LAST! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K/ -
Get the BEST Trump, Qan0n, Women For Trump, Jesus Guides Trump, and MORE at James Red Pills America online GEAR STORE! Save 10% on your purchase USE PROMO CODE 'JRPA': https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/gear/
-------------
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/
MY EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
-------------
HERE ARE A FEW MORE COOL WAYS YOU CAN HELP !
PayPal - https://PayPal.me/MaryvilleGifts - Please Donate as little or as much as you want
Patreon - https://Patreon.com/JamesRedPillsAmerica - Please make a MONTHLY commitment/pledge securely - for as little or as much as you want, anonymously or publicly
GoFundMe - https://www.gofundme.com/pastor-james... - You can securely donate as little or as much as you want anonymously or publicly.
Mail Donations To Or Get In Touch via Snail Mail: (Make donations payable to CASH, please)
JRPA
PO BOX 931
Inglis, Florida 34449-0931
-----------
CREDITS:
Video & Sound Production, Mixing & Editing by 'Pastor James' Red Pills America
A HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERY SINGLE PATRIOT who supports the work of this channel, in the MANY different way you do - and also to:
My Awesome Channel Assistants & All-Around Great Patriots:
- My wonderful wife, Tina
- James Seltenreich
- The DragonSlayer - Maleko
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