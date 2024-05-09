Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 8
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The Defense Ministry officially confirmed yesterday that Kislovka has been liberated, so it is likely that Russian troops are further away and could have already reached the road that leads to Petropavlovka»
